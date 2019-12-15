On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
From Friday through to Sunday a 73-strong cast and crew have been transporting Kerikeri audiences to a fairytale land of magic spells, a battle of good versus evil, hobgoblins, an Australian named Bruce and a beautiful but apparently doomed princess — as well as the obligatory slapstick and cross-dressing. The pantomime version of Sleeping Beauty was performed at the Turner Centre by the Stage Door Theatre Company and written by Kerikeri resident David Crewe.