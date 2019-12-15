From Friday through to Sunday a 73-strong cast and crew have been transporting Kerikeri audiences to a fairytale land of magic spells, a battle of good versus evil, hobgoblins, an Australian named Bruce and a beautiful but apparently doomed princess — as well as the obligatory slapstick and cross-dressing. The pantomime version of Sleeping Beauty was performed at the Turner Centre by the Stage Door Theatre Company and written by Kerikeri resident David Crewe.

Miriam Collins as Queen Henrietta and Liam Collins as the cross-dressing Nanny with a baby Princess Aurora. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Cook (Roger Ludbrook) provided much of the humour. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Princess Aurora (played by Bella Mason) falls under the spell of the evil Malvoleena (Vivian Thonger). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hognuts, the littlest hobgoblin, played by 10-year-old Fin Ludbrook from Ohaeawai. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Malvoleena (Vivian Thonger) and her sidekick Hognuts (Fin Ludbrook). Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Hobgoblins prepare to make mischief. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The evil Malvoleena (Vivian Thonger) is vanquished by the Fearsome Fairies. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bella Mason as the re-awakened Princess Aurora. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Jolly Jack (Adam Parmenter) with a rose. Or is it a chrysanthemum? Photo / Peter de Graaf
Inevitably the baking scene ends with everyone covered in meringue. From left, King Henry (Phil Hill), Cook (Roger Ludbrook) and Jolly Jack (Adam Parmenter). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Liam Collins as the cross-dressing Nanny. Photo / Peter de Graaf
