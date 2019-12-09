It's almost Christmas and that can mean only one thing ... No, not endless carols on repeat at The Warehouse, it means pantomime time in Kerikeri!

This typically English form of musical comedy, with large doses of slapstick and audience participation, is coming to the Turner Centre courtesy of the Stage Door Theatre Company and Kerikeri resident David Crewe, who has updated and localised the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty.

The story starts when the beautiful Princess Aurora (played by Bella Mason) is born to King Henry (Phil Hill) and Queen Henrietta (Miriam Collins).

Bad fairy Malvoleena (Vivian Thonger) has her own eye on the future throne so she casts a spell to put Aurora to sleep forever.

The good fairies are unable to undo the spell entirely, but they can change it so that Princess will one day be woken by a prince's kiss. That, however, is when things start to go awry.

It turns out that Bruce from Australia is the son of a King, but that's only because that's his dad's surname.

The fairytale unravels from there with plenty of intrigue and slapstick, especially from the cook (played by Roger Ludbrook). It's also worth watching out for Aurora's cross-dressing nanny (Liam Collins) who is hired by mistake through Work and Income.

Phil Hill will be known to Stage Door regulars from last year's Robin Hood pantomime when he played the part of King Richard, while Miriam Collins and Bella Mason were the adult and teenage Fiona in Shrek the Musical earlier this year.

Other familiar faces include Peter Heath as Prince Egbert (the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood) and Adam Parmenter as Jolly Jack (whose most recent role was in the adults-only Ladies Night by Kerikeri Theatre Company). The producer is Tim Crawley.

Performances are at 7pm on December 13; 2pm and 7pm on December 14; and 2pm on December 15. Tickets via www.turnercentre.co.nz or the box office on Cobham Rd.