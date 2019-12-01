A tramper was rescued by helicopter on Sunday afternoon after sustaining a knee injury on the Cape Brett Track.

Northland Police detective Paul Overton said the tramper and his friend were found in a hut a couple of kilometres from Deep Water Cove after contacting emergency services on Sunday.

"The tramper had injured his knee while he was hiking," Overton said.

"He and his companion went to a nearby hut and called for assistance."

Overton said the trampers did everything right in contacting and waiting for emergency services to help them.

The male was airlifted into the Bay of Islands Hospital for treatment.

The Cape Brett Track traverses rugged terrain for through native and regenerating bush in a remote part of the Bay of Islands.

The cape is 30km northeast of Russell and is connected through Rawhiti Rd.

Hikers can also access Cape Brett Reserve by sea and land at either Deep Water Cove or Cape Brett.

The 16 km track offers scenic coastal views with steep cliffs and drop-offs to the side of the track.

Overton said there had been no other rescues in the area recently.

