The sound of sweet waiata, fierce haka and whānau proudly cheering echoed through the gym at Mangakahia Area School.
The rural Northland school - about 30 minutes west of Whangārei - held its annual Junior Kapa Haka Festival yesterday bringing schools from all around the region together.
The event started with a pōwhiri at 9.30am and the hosting school - Mangakahia - set the tone of the festival with a powerful performance.
They were followed by two roopu from Maunu Primary School, Pakotai School, Kamo Primary School, Te Roopu Kapahaka o Herewini Pāka (Selwyn Park School), Tikipunga Primary School, Morningside School, Poroti School, Maungatapere School and Kokopu School.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone joined the crowd of proud families and snapped the stunning performances.