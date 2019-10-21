

Re-elected Kaipara District Council Mayor Dr Jason Smith announced councillor Anna Curnow as his deputy mayor for the new council's three-year term yesterday.

Curnow was elected as one of two councillors for Otamatea Ward in the local elections, after serving as councillor for West Coast-Central Ward last term.

"Councillor Curnow is the highest-polling candidate in the Otamatea Ward and spreads her time between her house in Mangawhai and Ruawai," Smith said.

"She is a popular and well-known councillor whose interests and activities span much of the district."

Curnow is a mother of two daughters and lives in Ruawai with her dairy farmer partner.

She moved to Kaipara in 2006 and has a background in business management, the digital and media sectors and SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) development.

Before becoming councillor, Curnow had worked for the Kaipara council as their governance officer.

After leaving that role in 2015, she worked on the development of the Northland Economic Action Plan and an project to mapping out strategies for primary production in Northland.

She is an active member of a number of community groups that focus on creating growth opportunities for small towns.

"By her activities, she helps bring together the discrete communities across Kaipara," Smith said.

"This is an important value for the council to promote, and councillor Curnow is 'walking the talk' of connecting east and west Kaipara communities, particularly."

Smith said with councillors numbering four women and four men, councillor Curnow would also bring a gender balance to the leadership team.

The Kaipara District Council will hold their inaugural meeting on October 25.