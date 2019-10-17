

Two popular markets held in central Whangārei are on the move by about 300m.

The Artisan Fair Market and Canopy Night Market are moving to a new temporary location between Reyburn House and the sculpture park for the summer season.

Both markets have proved popular when held on the Canopy Bridge but will be moving to allow for construction of the New Town Basin Park. Market organisers were keen to relocate to a Town Basin site next to the Hatea Loop which is why the new location was selected.

Market-goers will also have easy access to explore the ever-changing exhibitions of art by talented Northland and NZ artists at Reyburn House Art Gallery.

Advertisement

"It's the perfect picnic spot overlooking the river, we can't wait to see you all there," night market organisers said on their Facebook page.

They also revealed a new concept for foodies at the market - "The Plate Exchange".

The way it will work is those eating at the market can grab a clean re-useable plate for $2. Return the plate when finished, and the $2 will be refunded.

"As simple as that – no cleaning, no fuss. The cleaning is all ours."

The method is to reduce the amount of waste resources that overflow landfills.

The Artisans Market is returning this Labour weekend and will be held from 9am to 1.30pm every Saturday until April 2020 in the area in front of Reyburn House.

Parking is available at the Town Basin, Reyburn House Lane or the two large carparks accessed from Lower Dent St and Finlayson St.

The Canopy Night Markets will hold eight markets from 5pm-9pm in the Reyburn Lane carpark.

Advertisement

The confirmed dates for the Canopy Night Market are:

2019: October 25, November 22, December 20.

2020: January 3 and 31, February 28, March 20, April 10.