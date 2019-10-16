The news just keeps getting better for music fans with an amazing line-up of national and international acts finalised for January's Bay of Islands Music Festival.

The festival will be held at Waitangi on January 26 and 27 and the final acts for the event have been named.

The Bay of Islands Music Festival has completed its epic two-day line-up with the addition of Aussie hard rock band Wolfmother, Kiwi hip-hop Queen Ladi6 and South Auckland act Valkyrie. They join the stellar line acts already announced.

Jamaican superstar Shaggy will headline the first day, with support from reggae legends Toots and the Maytals. Kiwi rock icons Shihad will headline the second day, with support from Blindspott. Also lined up are the Black Seeds, Northland band Otium, indie folk/country music songstress Mel Parsons and the funky South American sounds of Latinaotearoa. Northland's very own ska and dancehall spinmaster DJ BIG G will also take part.

Advertisement

Led by vocalist/guitarist Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother has amassed an international fan base, playing to sell-out crowds around the world, and delivering show-stealing sets at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Reading, Rock in Rio, Download and more.

The multi-platinum and award-winning bands' hits include Joker & The Thief, Woman, New Moon Rising and Victorious. They return to NZ for the first time in three years.

Ladi6 has been added to the epic line-up for the Bay of Islands Music Festival in January.

Ladi6 is NZ's premier female vocalist MC. She is renowned for her enigmatic, unique live performances and sublime soulful vocals. She has cemented herself as the Queen of hip-hop, soul and RnB in the New Zealand music scene with multiple awards and is in hot demand for festivals.

Pop rock 3-piece, Valkyrie is from South Auckland. With powerful anthems, heartfelt melodies and upbeat jams such as Runaway Child, My Way and Closer. Prepare for their unique sense of fashion and styling inspired from ancient cultures.

Tickets are on sale at eventfinda.co.nz. More info at www.BOImusicfestival.com.