Northland Regional Council will have three new councillors after today's local body elections, while Bill Shepherd, who was elected chairman by his fellow councillors last term, came second in the Coastal North constituency, but retained his seat.

Before the votes were event cast in the elections two regional councillors, Justin Blaikie in the Hokianga-Kaikohe constituency and Penny Smart in the Kaipara constituency, were elected unopposed.

But after provisional results were released at 2pm today two term councillor David Sinclair has missed on a third term after missing out in the Whangārei Urban Constituency. The final results are expected on Wednesday.

Jack Craw has been elected to a spot on the Northland Regional Council in the Whangārei Urban Constituency.

Long time councillor John Bain came first in the constituency with 5114 votes, with newcomer Jack Craw taking the other place in the constituency with 4956 votes. Sinclair was third with 4334 votes.

In the Coastal North constituency Marty Robinson came first at his first attempt with 5589 votes. Shepherd was second with 4939 votes, to take the second spot. Missing out were incumbent Joce Yoeman with 4878, and former councillor and MP Dover Samuels with 3670 votes.

Amy MacDonald is the new Northland Regional Councillor for the Coastal Central constituency.

In the Coastal Central constituency first time candidate Amy MacDonald won the sole seat with 1926 votes, pushing incumbent Paul Dimery into second - and out of the council - with his 1493 votes. He was followed by former Whangarei District Councillor Jeroen Jongejans with 1210 votes; Maggie Buxton with 746; Maureen Adair with 495 and Colin Thew with 341.

The Coastal South constituency saw incumbent Rick Stolwerk returned with 3204 votes, ahead of second place getter David Lourie with 2010.

Colin Kitchen took out the one seat in the Te Hiku constituency with 3084 votes, beating out incumbent Mike Finlayson who got 2240 votes.

Colin 'Toss" Kitchen is a newly-elected Northland Regional Councillor for the Te Hiku constituency.

The council is expected to bed sworn in later this month and the councillors will then elect a chairman.

It is expected the inaugural meeting and a powhiri for the new council will be held from 9am on Tuesday, October 29, which the public is welcome to attend.