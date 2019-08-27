Northland's budding young scientists are showing off their experiments at the region's two science fairs this week.

The Central Northland Science and Technology Fair is at Forum North, Whangārei, until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Top Energy Far North Science & Technology Fair is being held again at Kerikeri's Turner Centre. Year 7-13 students from a variety of schools in the Far North will be competing. The fair will be open for public viewing tomorrow from 9.30am to 1.30pm, with prizegiving on August 30, from 5.30pm.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to Forum North for a sneak preview of the youngsters' work.

Year 12 and 13 Whangārei Boys' High School students in front of their senior projects. From left are Oscar Kippenberger, Nathaniel Singleton, Richard Adams and Jack Slatter.

Year 8 Kamo Intermediate students Toby Hynes (left) and Connor Bryham with their automatic fire starter project.

Tauraroa Area School Year 8 students (from left) are Tanika Bettin, Samantha Moser and Tayla Stenhouse.

Otamatea High School Year 8 student Sonya Steiner 's project is all about greasy potato chips.

Huanui College student Anna Jung listens to feedback as her project is judged.

Huanui College Year 9 students (from left) Oliver Heswall, Hannah Campi and Ellery Merry.