Northland's budding young scientists are showing off their experiments at the region's two science fairs this week.
The Central Northland Science and Technology Fair is at Forum North, Whangārei, until tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the Top Energy Far North Science & Technology Fair is being held again at Kerikeri's Turner Centre. Year 7-13 students from a variety of schools in the Far North will be competing. The fair will be open for public viewing tomorrow from 9.30am to 1.30pm, with prizegiving on August 30, from 5.30pm.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to Forum North for a sneak preview of the youngsters' work.