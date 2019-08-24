Northland's disabled and elderly communities got the chance to see some of the latest technology and help available to them at a unique expo in Whangārei yesterday.
The Getting Out There - Enabling Recreation and Leisure Expo was held at Forum North with the uniquely Northland event and gives information and highlights equipment and recreational services. There was also a fashion show and guest speaker on Understanding Dementia and Behaviours.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the fun at the popular event.