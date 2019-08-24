Northland's disabled and elderly communities got the chance to see some of the latest technology and help available to them at a unique expo in Whangārei yesterday.

The Getting Out There - Enabling Recreation and Leisure Expo was held at Forum North with the uniquely Northland event and gives information and highlights equipment and recreational services. There was also a fashion show and guest speaker on Understanding Dementia and Behaviours.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the fun at the popular event.

Te Wehenga Palmer has some help from Gail Gilbert to get astride a tricycle at the Forum North expo.

Cancer Society Northland representative Annette Davies at the Getting Out There - Enabling Recreation and Leisure Expo.

Kathy Redfern a volunteer for The Arthritis Society was setting a colourful standard, and also easy to find.