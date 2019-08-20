Hundreds of Whangārei folk are expected to turn up to the Northern Advocate "Meet the mayoral candidates" event at Forum North on September 9.

This will be the third successive local body election the newspaper has held a big meet the candidates event at Forum North, which can hold more than 400 people.

All three mayoral candidates for the Whangārei District Council - Sheryl Mai; Tony Savage and Alex Wright - have been invited along and questions from readers, the business community and others will be put to the candidates.

The Hits Northland host Charmaine Soljak will MC the event, which starts at 6pm. The Advocate will also conduct an unscientific straw poll on the night, asking the audience who they would vote for after the night's event.

The local body elections will vote in members of the Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara District Councils, Northland Regional Council and the Northland District Health Board.

Nominations for the local government elections closed on August 16. Those enrolling after August 16 will need to contact their local council to arrange a special vote.

Voting documents will be delivered between September 20 and 25. The election is on October 12 and the elected councillors, mayors and district health board members should be known that night. To enrol to vote or update your details go to vote.nz, call 0800 36 76 56, or drop into any PostShop.

Anybody who wants to send in questions to ask the mayoral candidates at the September 9 event can send them to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz.