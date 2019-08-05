A telephone threat was behind the closure of the ANZ Bank's two Whangārei branches for more than two days, police said.

The branches, one in Rathbone St and the other on the corner of Bank St and Rust Ave were closed on Thursday due to what the bank said were "serious unforeseen circumstances".

"On Thursday morning about 10.30am police were notified to reports of threats being made by a man in Whangārei to an ANZ call taker. The two ANZ branches in Whangārei were closed as a precaution. Police made a number of enquiries to locate the source of the threats," a police spokesperson said. The branches re-opened at 11.30am yesterday. No arrests have been made over the call.

Bus stop in Kerikeri

Buses will begin using a new, temporary bus stop outside the Procter Library on Kerikeri's Cobham Rd from tomorrow.

The new site will have room for two buses on 30-minute parking spaces. An existing disability parking space outside the library will be moved slightly down Cobham Rd to accommodate the bus stop.

The new site was the subject of an independent safety audit by consulting engineers. It recommended moving the bus stop from the opposite side of Cobham Rd to outside the library, saying the footpath is wider and more suitable, and that the move will eliminate the problem of buses double parking.

Double-parked buses had blocked traffic in the past on the busy road, raising safety concerns for pedestrians and other road users. The temporary bus stop will stay outside the library until a preferred alternative site has been identified and approved following public consultation.

Two more cops on the beat

Northland is getting two new police officers from the latest graduation from the Police College.

Seventy-eight new officers graduated in a ceremony late last Thursday at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

Two of the new graduates will serve in Northland, following six new officers who headed to Northland after the June graduation.

Gun buyback

The first of 21 gun buybacks around Northland to be held in Kaitaia will take place from 3pm-7pm this afternoon at the Kaitaia RSA. All semi-automatic firearms, including semi-automatic shotguns, are banned excluding rimfire rifles .22 calibre or less as long as they have a magazine (detachable or not) that holds 10 rounds or less; and semi-automatic shotguns that have a non-detachable, tubular magazine that holds five rounds or less.