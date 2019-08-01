

A Northland man probably would have survived a crash on State Highway 10 north of Kerikeri if he'd been wearing a seatbelt, police say.

The Kaeo 68-year-old died at the scene despite efforts by emergency services to save him.

The crash occurred about 11.50pm on Wednesday as the man was driving north. It is thought he lost control after a sweeping right-hand bend north of Stanners Rd, crossed on to the wrong side of the road and hit a bank.

The vehicle came to rest on its side across the southbound lane.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said it appeared the driver and sole occupant was not wearing a seatbelt and died of injuries suffered as a result.

Alcohol and speed were possible factors in the crash but it probably would have been survivable if he'd been buckled in, he said.

The highway was closed for more than two hours with motorists forced to take a lengthy detour.

The crash left debris and vehicle parts scattered along State Highway 10 north of Kapiro. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said two appliances responded to the crash.

When they arrived police and St John medics were already performing CPR.

Volunteer firefighters assisted with resuscitation attempts and set up lighting for an investigator from the Police Serious Crash Unit.

Another accident earlier in the day, when an elderly woman crashed through a fence on Waipapa Rd, is thought to have been caused by a medical event.

Northland's road toll for 2019 now stands at 18.

Failing to wear seatbelts has become a common cause of death on Northland roads despite decades of road safety education.

Of the 35 people who died on Northland roads in 2018, 12 were not wearing seatbelts.

In 2017 the toll was 40 with 15 of those unrestrained.

During a Northland-wide police blitz in April one-third of all motorists fined were for not wearing a seatbelt.