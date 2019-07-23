A young man has been arrested following a short police pursuit just south of Whangārei this morning.

A police patrol unit spotted a Mazda 3, stolen from Tauranga on Friday last week, at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Maungakaramea Rd, about 7.45am.

A pursuit ensued and police spiked the tyres near the Whangārei i-site Visitor Centre on Otaika Rd.

The car came to a stop a short distance away, at the intersection of Matipo Pl and SH1, and the 21-year-old driver was arrested.

He was the sole occupant.

He is likely to face charges of unlawfully taking a car, failing to stop, reckless driving, theft of petrol, and driving while disqualified.