A Kaitaia man charged with murdering a month-old-baby girl can now be named after name suppression expired when he appeared in the High Court at Whangārei.

The man, who turned 23 yesterday , is Jahcey Te Koha Aroha O Te Raki Ngahere. His lawyer Arthur Fairley said there were no grounds to extend the suppression.

Ngahere is charged with the murder of baby Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere in Kaitaia on February 19 this year. He also faces a charge of assault on a child in relation to a separate matter and is charged with assaulting a one-year-old in Manurewa between December 1 and January 16. Ngahere faces three separate charges of threatening to kill seven different people in Kaitaia in March this year.

Ngahere was remanded in custody to appear again in Whangārei on August 22.

Fire suspected arson

Police are investigating a possible arson attack which damaged the rear of a house on Worth St in Kaitaia. Two fire crews responded just before 5pm Wednesday when a resident came home to find a box of recycling on fire near her back door. Kaitaia deputy fire chief Ross Beddows said the home owner turned a garden hose on the blaze, then firefighters pulled up part of the porch to fully extinguish it. The flames burnt through the porch floor and up a wall of the weatherboard house. A fire investigator was last night on his way to Kaitaia to look for clues.

Yet another Northland winner

There's hardly a Lotto draw that goes by without a Northland ticket winning a decent prize and so it was again on Wednesday when a ticket sold in Whangārei won more than $22,000. The ticket, sold at Countdown Regent, was one of seven nationally that each won $22,713 with Lotto Second Division. There have been 13 Lotto, Powerball or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland so far this year, plus 25 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins.

Radio survey results positive

NZME's stable of radio station have performed well in the latest GfK independent commercial radio survey. Stations Coast, Mix, Hauraki and The Hits all grew audience share in the region. Coast is the number two station in the 10+ age group in Northland, In that 10+ group Coast, Mix, The Hits all gained listeners. Coast has 200 new listeners Mix has 1000 new listeners The Hits has 1200 new listeners.

Hui to discuss Budget funding

Te Tai Tokerau MP and Minister for Crown/Māori Relations Kelvin Davis is hosting an open hui in Kaikohe next month. With more than half a billion dollars in targeted Maori funding in the Wellbeing Budget, Davis was this is an opportunity for Maori to discuss how this affects them. The hui is at Kohewhata Marae, Mangakahia Rd, on July 17 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.