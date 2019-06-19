More than 170 young athletes aged 8-12 from eight schools in the wider Bay of Islands – and as far away as Kamo Intermediate and Hukerenui School – competed in Tuesday's Kerikeri and Districts Inter-school Cross Country Race at Takou Bay.

Conditions were balmy compared with previous years, while the dry winter meant there was little of the usual mud around the 2.4km Kapiro Station course.

Photos by Peter de Graaf.

The 8-year-old boys get off to a quick start. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Riverview School's Neisha Joyce, who placed third in the 8-year-old girls' race, with dad Justin Joyce, baby brother Lincoln and mum Cindylee. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lilah Smith of Kerikeri's Riverview School, winner of the 8-year-old girls' race, gets a kiss from proud mum Rachel Smith. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Long-time event organiser Dave Kirkland starts the 9-year-old girls' race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Medal winners in the 8-year-old boys' race, from left, Mikaera Porter (Bay of Islands International Academy), Zac Newman (Kerikeri Primary) and Liam Hoult (Riverview). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Riverview School's Luke Norman takes a tumble in the creek during 9-year-old boys' race - but pulls himself up and carries on undeterred. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The 9-year-old boys charge across a creek near the start of the race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jessie Davis of Riverview School feels the pain as she puts on a last burst of speed to finish second in the 9-year-old girls' race. Photo / Peter de Graaf