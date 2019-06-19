On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
More than 170 young athletes aged 8-12 from eight schools in the wider Bay of Islands – and as far away as Kamo Intermediate and Hukerenui School – competed in Tuesday's Kerikeri and Districts Inter-school Cross Country Race at Takou Bay.
Conditions were balmy compared with previous years, while the dry winter meant there was little of the usual mud around the 2.4km Kapiro Station course.