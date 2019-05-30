

Northlanders will feel a chill in the air this Queen's Birthday Weekend as temperatures take a dive following warmer than normal weather for autumn.

But the good news is it will still be warm enough to keep wearing jandals in the winterless north, not like those at the other end of the country in Invercargill where snow is expected and the maximum temperature is 6 degrees.

June 1 marks the official start of winter, according to meteorologists.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said it would be a lot cooler this weekend with the maximum temperature forecast for Saturday in Whangārei and Kerikeri being 15 degrees - it's been as high as 21C during the past week.

Advertisement

"The temperatures are now returning to what they should normally be for this time of year after unusually mild temperatures," Little said.

Today Little said there was morning rain with possible squally thunderstorms, then showers. The northwesterly winds would be strong in exposed places early int the morning and again at night.

Saturday would also see showers, some possibly heavy, with winds turning strong southwest and gales in exposed places.

On Sunday showers ease and clear later in the day, with the weather improving for Monday with cloudy periods on the radar.

Heading into the long weekend the NZ Transport Agency is encouraging drivers heading away for Queen's Birthday Weekend in the Auckland and Northland region to take care and be prepared for heavy traffic, delays and changeable weather.

While the beginning of June marks the start date for meteorologists, people following the astronomical seasons welcome winter on June 22, known as winter solstice and the shortest day of the year.

"It's one of the busiest weekends on New Zealand roads, particularly on Friday night as people head away for the long weekend," Auckland Operations Manager Rua Pani said.

"MetService is forecasting a change in the weather with showers and low temperatures in the region over the weekend, so it's important that drivers stay alert, be patient and don't rush."

Last Queen's Birthday Weekend, there were two2 fatal crashes and 118 reported injury crashes across the country, with 42 per cent of crashes involving single vehicles where drivers lost control or ran off the road.

The Transport Agency predicts the heaviest time for traffic heading north out of Auckland on SH1 will be 1pm–6pm today between Pūhoi and Wellsford. For traffic returning on Monday the busiest time will be 11am–6pm.

Police will start the weekend with an operation across the region with checkpoints popping up tonight with officers breathtesting drivers and checking seatbelts.

Senior Sergeant Ian Row urged drivers to "drive to the conditions" with the wet weather forecast.

"That means just dropping a few kilometres when driving on unfamiliar roads, looking for surface water and gradual braking ... it makes all the difference."



Tips for safe long-distance driving:

Drive with your headlights on and be seen.

Increase following distances.

Plan your journey, prepare for delays, and be mindful of other road users.

Avoid travel in bad weather if you can. Allow extra time if your travel can't be delayed.

If driving a long way, take regular breaks and share the driving where you can.

Don't attempt to overtake other traffic unless it's completely safe to do so – it's not worth the risk.

If you are towing or driving slowly, regularly pull over to let other vehicles pass.