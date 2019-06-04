It's a case of another competition and yet another accolade for Northland brewer McLeod's Brewery in Waipū.

Fresh from earning a swag of honours from the Australian International Beer Awards last month - crowned Champion Small International Brewery with a trophy and 11 medals - including a gold, five silvers and a bronze - McLeod's has also had one of its brews named in the top 30 beers and ciders in the country in the New World Beer and Cider awards.

McLeod's Pioneer Brown Porter was named one of the top 30, along with Sawmill Session IPA and India Pale Ale from Leigh's Sawmill Brewery.

The New World award judges said of the Pioneer Brown Porter:

Advertisement

''Surprisingly refreshing and light for a darker beer. Chocolate and dry cocoa upfront, some red berry aromas underlying that. Light body is smooth and refined giving way to a dry, roasty ever-so-slightly hoppy finish. It's quite the complete taste experience and you'll feel like you're sitting in an olde English pub with a fire going as the rain pitter-patters the window and a happy dog sleeps at your feet.

''Brewed at McLeod's in Waipū, Northland, where the brewery is attached to the fabulous Pizza Barn restaurant. The brilliant beers created by brewer Jason Bathgate have made Waipū, two hours north of Auckland, a beer-lover's destination. This is a classic example of a traditional style done in a modern way.''

As well, McLeod's Traders Scotch Ale was highly commended in the Other Ales and Beers category at the awards.

McLeod's co-owner Geoff Gwynne said he was thrilled that the Pioneer Brown Porter had got such recognition.

''I love it and it's nice that others have enjoyed it too. It's not about the awards for us, but about good beer, and this helps raise awareness. The (Pioneer Brown Porter) is a way of getting people away from the old-fashioned thought that dark beers are heavy and strong, and it's good to see younger people really getting into it,'' he said.

''Hopefully this will get us into more New Worlds, and other stores, which is what we need to expand.''

The latest honour is one of many accolades and medals in the past three years for the small Northland brewery.

It won the trophy for Longboarder Lager as Champion International Lager from the Brewers Guild of New Zealand in 2017.

McLeod's also received the 2018 Society of Beer Advocates (SOBA) New Zealand Beer of the Year award in 2018 for Paradise Pale Ale, and followed that in 2019 as runner-up.

Last month the Pioneer Brown Porter won a Silver Medal at the Australian International Beer Awards.

The company is co-owned by brothers Clayton and Geoff Gwynne, and its head brewer is Jason Bathgate.

The company started out about five years ago and with Bathgate on board since 2016, McLeod's has built a reputation for making good beer.