An appeal by police and the mother of a missing woman for more information through a national television show has revealed little more than already known.

A story was broadcast on Police Ten 7 on Thursday to help the investigation into the disappearance of Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.

The 42-year-old mother of two has been missing since February 23.

And while there were a few phone calls nothing new was revealed to police.

Heading the investigation is Detective Constable Joseph Reuben who said the last confirmed sighting of Simmonds by her family was when her mother dropped her off at the Countdown on Kamo Rd, Whangārei.

She had been staying with her mother in Kerikeri prior to her disappearance.

During the show Simmonds' mother said she had rung and messaged her daughter's phone but there had been no response.

"It's heart breaking for her children ... they really need to know," she said.

Simmonds was reported missing on March 6 and police have been making a number of inquiries, and have issued several appeals to the public for information since.

Reuben said, despite those appeals, police had received only a small number of calls from members of the public and there had only been a few phone calls following the Ten 7 show.

What was revealed on television was Simmonds had used her card at an ATM at the Otaika shops on March 9 and then on March 11 it was used at the Warehouse in Whangārei and McDonalds' at Otaika.

Reuben could not say whether Simmonds had used the card herself or not and appealed to anyone who thought they may have seen her at the money machine or shops on those dates.

He said police had carried out extensive CCTV enquiries.

Simmonds was last seen wearing a dark-coloured singlet and has a large distinctive tattoo on her upper left arm of a fairy tangled in vines holding an orb.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can contact Detective Constable Joseph Reuben on 09 945 4733 on or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.