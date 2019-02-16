Just under 1000 people turned out for an afternoon of music, good vibes and blazing sunshine at the free Far North Summer Sounds concert on Saturday.

Be Free, a charity which offers youth mentoring through music and strives to steer young Northlanders away from drugs, has been holding concerts since 2006 but this was the first at Kainui Rd Vineyard, just north of Kerikeri.

Just under 1000 people turned out for the Be Free concert at Kainui Rd Vineyard. Photo / Peter de Graaf

As well as Be Free youth bands the line-up included dairy-farmer-turned rocker Merv Pinny, popular Whangārei covers band Chemamari and Auckland funksters the Hipstamatics. Their appearance was delayed by traffic on the way north but that meant more time on stage for Bay of Islands youth band Friday Night Special.

Other attractions at the family-friendly event included activities based on the Mac's Patch puppet series and Kerikeri's ''bubble man''.

Kids take delight in popping giant bubbles made by Kerikeri "bubble man" Keith Earl. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police had a stand distributing information about recognising the signs of methamphetamine or P and how to seek help.

Be Free chairwoman Claire Gordon was delighted with the turnout, especially as it was the first time the concert had been held at the vineyard.

Dillon Rhodes of the festival's headline act, the Hipstamatics. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of the aims was to educate people about responsible drinking when children were present.

''That was successful because we had not one issue. I think everyone really enjoyed themselves,'' she said.