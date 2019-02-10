Whangārei's Quarry Arts Centre is a place that not only displays fine art and has artists in residence, it encourages people to hone their artistic side with workshops and demonstrations.

On Saturday it held three workshops on clay, life drawing and glaze application.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went to watch the next generation of artists getting their hand stuck into some clay on the potter's wheel.

Chrisse Serville, from Kaiwaka, gets some guidance on how to make the perfect pot at the Quarry Arts Centre's beginners wheel (clay), workshop on Saturday.

Tutor Israel Dawson, from Whananaki South, oversees his budding potters.

Laura Thomson, from Whangārei, enjoys getting her hands messy on the potter's wheel.

Pat and Alan Jones, from Kamo, working on their pots at the Quarry Arts Centre.

James 'Hemi' Enright, from Kamo, takes some time to get his pot just right.