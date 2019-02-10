On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Whangārei's Quarry Arts Centre is a place that not only displays fine art and has artists in residence, it encourages people to hone their artistic side with workshops and demonstrations.
On Saturday it held three workshops on clay, life drawing and glaze application. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went to watch the next generation of artists getting their hand stuck into some clay on the potter's wheel.