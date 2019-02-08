OneRoof top picks - Northland

A section perfect for gardeners, a lifestyle block with incredible views and an entertainer's dream complete with a pizza oven are the properties we think are worth checking out this weekend. For more listings and property information go to oneroof.co.nz/openhomes and check out our property guide in Thursday's Northern Advocate.

2 Puriri Park Lane, Kerikeri, Far North

Just six or so minutes' drive out of Kerikeri, this newly built, quality home has much to offer in terms of space and features, with four big bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen is impressive, with its polished concrete flooring and a butler's pantry for keeping mess out of sight. There's a choice of living and dining areas, both indoors and out, and if you're green-fingered, you'll relish the opportunity to turn this generous section into something really special, building on the plantings that are there already. Well-placed for schools, local reserves and beauty spots this is a great opportunity.

129 Harambee Rd, Parua Bay, Whangārei

This has to be the ultimate Northland lifestyle block, with loads of possibilities in terms of using it to fit your own needs. North-facing and sheltered from the wind, it has stunning views towards the dramatic, rugged coastline in one direction and to rolling hills and an idyllic pastoral vista on the other. The property itself consists of two houses. The main one has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, with two lounges for relaxing in. The cottage also has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Live the country life with your own tennis court, grazing paddock and native bush.

15 Ti Tree Place, Mangawhai Heads

This hideaway is ideal for families of all ages, with a floor plan that cleverly creates two discrete bedroom wings with copious living space in between.

This hideaway is ideal for families of all ages, with a floor plan that cleverly creates two discrete bedroom wings with copious living space in between. The kitchen is large and very well-appointed and the outdoor living cannot be beaten, with an open fireplace and pizza oven. The land area is generous with an easy-care garden, which includes raised vegetable beds and fruit trees and the whole property has been designed for a relaxed, laid back lifestyle. It sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, not far from bustling Maungawhai village with its cafes, shops and markets.

