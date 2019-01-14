As many as 100 vessels in three fleets took part in Russell Boating Club's 44th Tall Ships and Classic Invitational Race on Saturday, with fine weather attracting a near-record number of entries plus a record number of revellers at the famous post-race hāngi and dance. Photos by
Peter de Graaf.
The junk-rigged schooner Arcadian and the Opua-based tall ship R Tucker Thompson await the noon start. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The 34m superyacht Silvertip, in the all-comers fleet, was the first to complete the course and the winner of the Cock of the Bay trophy. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Pantagruel, a 18.5m German-owned yawl from 1920, leads the fleet past the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The 2000-passenger cruise ship Sun Princess provided an interesting obstacle for this year's fleet, which included the 48m Dutch-built luxury yacht Thalia. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Zindabar, a 18.5m Elliott schooner owned by Tony Browne of Opua, took out line honours in the tall ships division for the third year running. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The biggest vessel in this year's all-comers fleet was the 48m Dutch-built luxury yacht Thalia. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Corona, an 8m gaff-rigged mullet boat, dates back to 1936. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The gaff-rigged mullet boat Cora was built for the Hauraki Gulf in 1910 and is now owned by Bob Van Pierce of Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Logan-designed, kauri-built sloop Aramoana from 1938 slices through the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Entrants in this year's event came in all sizes, shapes and colours. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Former club commodore Tony Hanlon announces the winners of the all-comers race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nina and Tony Kiff of Opua competed in the classic invitational for 15 years in Weatherley, a Nicholson 45 from 1972, before finally taking out the top prize on Saturday. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Former club commodore Tony Hanlon presents the tall ships trophy to Kerikeri's John Bertenshaw, owner of the 14m ketch Riada. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A triumphant John Bertenshaw, owner of the 14m Auckland ketch Riada, with the tall ships trophy. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Steam billows as the wraps come off the hāngi. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A crew of dedicated volunteers prepared more than 800 hāngi packs to feed the hungry sailors. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The late boating club commodore Joe Cotton still keeps an eye over the hāngi. Photo / Peter de Graaf