A Lotto ticket sold in Kerikeri was among 15 nationally that each won more than $22,000 on Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The ticket, sold at Kerikeri New World won its owner a nice Christmas present of $22,238. It's the second week in a row the shop has had Lotto success after a ticket sold there won $500,000 in last Saturday night's draw. In May, two tickets sold at Kerikeri New World each won $17,353 on Lotto Second Division.

Petrel chicks banded

Four grey-faced petrel chicks in a nesting site above the cliffs on Whangārei Heads have been banded for future study. The Bream Head Conservation Trust has been keeping a close on the seabirds' burrows. Five chicks have survived in the study site, four of which were banded once they reached fledgling stage. Three other chicks at another nesting site have not been banded. Grey-faced petrels are common on offshore islands in Bream Bay but a few birds started nesting on the Heads in 2015 for what was believed the first time in 100 years. None of the birds appeared to have been be tagged, indicating they were not from an existing recolonisation programme on Matakohe/Limestone Island.

King District Court Judge

La-Verne King, from Taemaro, 15km north-east of Mangonui, has been appointed a District Court Judge in Northland. King, who's iwi include Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa and Ngāti Paoa, was admitted to the bar in 1989. In 1994, along with Judge Ida Malosi and Ali'imuamua Sandra Alofivae, she established the first Māori and Pasifika female law firm, KAM legal. In 2007 she returned to the Far North and went on to establish Doubtless Bay Law Ltd. She was appointed a youth advocate in 1992, Counsel for Child in 1994, District Inspector for Mental Health in 2003 and Visiting Justice in 2009. In August this year she was appointed a member of the Independent Panel considering the 2014 Family Justice Reforms. Judge King will be sworn in on May 31, 2019. She will also have jurisdiction as a Family Court Judge.

Christmas Traffic warning /strong>

Motorists are being asked to be prepared and expect heavy traffic as summer holiday traffic travels into and out of the region. According to NZTA's Summer Holiday Journeys information, State Highway 1 through Whangārei is expected to be busy in both directions today. For Northbound traffic the heaviest times are expected to be between 11am and 4pm, and for southbound traffic the heaviest times are expected to be between 10am and 1pm.