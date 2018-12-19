Christmas cheer will be delivered to Russell once again on Saturday, via the traditional Carols @ Pompallier concert at Pompallier Mission.

Every Christmas, Pompallier Mission and New Zealand's oldest church, Russell's Christ Church, jointly host community carols, local groups and soloists performing traditional festive favourites as well as modern Christmas songs as part of the show.

Concertgoers will also have the opportunity to sing along to some favourite carols.

"Carols @ Pompallier is an annual fixture for the Russell community, and is a great way for the community to re-connect and kick off the festive season," Pompallier Mission manager Scott Elliffe said.

Singing would begin at 6pm, with an open invitation to take a rug, a picnic and plenty of good cheer.

"Pompallier Mission has the only public gardens in Russell, so it's a great opportunity for families to enjoy a very pleasant evening of festive entertainment in this beautiful historic setting," Mr Elliffe added.

Admission is free, with Christ Church the alternative wet weather venue.