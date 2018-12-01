

Northland is going to by covered by rock, groove and the blues this summer when the AA Solar Summer Music Series hits the road, bringing Kiwi guitar great Billy TK Jnr and Irish international master rock vocalist Ronan Kavanagh to the region as part of a national tour.

They will play at least six gigs in Northland, with more likely to be added - and will feature special guest support, singer Fiona Cosgrove.

Kavanagh is an international singer/songwriter from Ireland who has spent 25 years living and playing professionally in London, Europe, America and New Zealand.

He has worked and recorded with people such as Jeff Beck, Brian May of Queen, Dave "Bucket" Colwell of Bad Company, Bucket & Co, Kenney Jones of The Faces and The Who. He has also toured his record Rescue Me throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe as support act for the Simply Red Arena Tour.

Billy said Kavanagh's show will blow people away as he performs a repertoire of music ranging from classic rock to modern soul.

Billy TK Jnr is recognised as New Zealand's greatest blues rock guitar hero, and has toured the United States, Europe, Australia, Japan, the Pacific and New Zealand.

He has worked with a number of international acts including George Thorogood, the Neville Brothers, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Junior Wells, Willie Foster & Joe Satriani among others. He has had some radio success with the reggae ballad See your Smile and video hits as well.

Billy TK Jnr and the Groove Shakers have just finished a short four-date sold out NZ tour and he is ready to burn across New Zealand during this summer tour.

In support of Billy and Ronan is tour new comer Fiona Cosgrove. Fiona has earned a major reputation in her home town of Whakatane for her classic soul, rock and blues singing, and opens the shows up with a blistering set. Joining the tour on some shows will be NZ super rock pop icon Jason Kerrison of Op Shop fame.

''This is my first NZ National tour in four years and I am proud to bring such a spectacular bunch of musicians together for the AA Solar Summer Music Series - it's going to be awesome,'' Billy TK Jnr said.

The tour kicks off in Whakatane on December 20 and swings north on December 22, with a gig at Parakao Store and Café.

On Boxing Day the bands call in at the Blu Bar, Matauri Bay, Far North, before four dates in the Bay of Islands at the Duke of Marlborough Tavern, in Russell from December 28 to 31 with a New Year's Eve extravaganza.

Tickets for the shows are available from the venues, Eventfinder.co.nz and www.facebook.com/BillyTKJunior/.