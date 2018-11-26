

There's a simple yet heartwarming way to spread some love in Northland this Christmas.

An initiative called Sending Love is collecting Christmas cards written by members of the public and distributing them to rest home residents who might be feeling lonely during the festive time of year.

The nationwide project was launched a year ago by Hannah Rodgers and her son Jayden.

Local volunteers in communities around the country set up drop boxes to collect the cards.

Advertisement

Ashleigh Young answered the call in Whangārei this year and has set up a box in Whangārei Library.

Young said the concept is really simple but really meaningful.

"For some of these people getting these cards, it's going to be the only thing that they get."

There aren't many rules: the card can be home-made or store-bought, it should be filled with love and doesn't need an envelope.

"It doesn't have to be a long message, just a simple message."

Young said creating the cards is simple, doesn't cost money and can be done by anybody.

In mid-December she will organise to distribute them to local rest homes.

She has already got a Whangārei playgroup called Little Jemz, who have made some cards, on board to help hand them out.

Young doesn't have a target but is hoping for "as many as we can get".

Drop boxes by other volunteers are popping up in various locations and are listed on the Sending Love website.

So far in Northland, there are boxes at Simply Herbal Health in Maungaturoto, Caro with Love in Mangawhai, and Kaiwaka Four Square, as well as Whangārei Library.

Young said a box has also been created for cards at Dargaville High School.

Last year Rodgers and her son were hoping to get a few cards from local communities to spread a bit more love, but were overwhelmed by the more than 32,000 which were created. She said there were a few drop boxes in Northland last year.

Nationwide this year she is aiming to reach 250,000 people via rest homes, hospitals, Womens Refuge, RSAs, Meals of Wheels, homeless shelters and other organisations.