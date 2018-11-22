Junior citizens recognised

Marsden Lions recognised 30 of the area's top junior citizens at an awards ceremony last week.

One Tree Point School, Ruakākā School and Bream Bay College were each asked to nominate 10 students for the inaugural Marsden Lions Junior Citizen of the Year awards recognising outstanding young members of the community.

Parent Helen Kay, whose son Brennan from Ruakākā School received an award, says she is very proud of her son.

"My mother always said a citizenship award recognises who you are, not what you can do."

Award winners from One Tree Point School were: Sammy Foreman, William Moodie, Harley Leafa, Ida-Maree Koopu, Shae Weightman, Henry Pirihi, Imogen Williams, Kayla Stewart, Gracie Cross, Ella Toovey.

Students from Ruakākā School were: Lincoln Stewart-Richardson, Arren Tarau-Eagle, Levi Watts, James Burchett, Te Ao Matangirau Shelford, Laura McCullough, Brennan Kay, Megan Botha, Jezzicar King, Hun'e Tali-Miru. Bream Bay College students: Harlem Cooper, Hannah Cross, Stella Mathewson, Bailey Whitelaw, Teghan Pram, Ryan Andrews, Tyde D'Ath-Rukuwai, Sabine Barratt, Maddison Dackers, Samantha Cowpland, Mirabella Uphof.

Innovation award for teacher

Ruakākā School teacher Joanna Statham's work on a special behaviour initiative has been recognised.

Ruakākā School's Joanna Statham with her award. Photo/Supplied

Statham was part of a group of educators drawn from Te Tai Tokerau South RTLB cluster, Raurimu Primary, Totara Grove Primary and Whau Valley Primary focusing on ways to help students at extreme risk of school failure because of adverse childhood experiences.

Statham and the group's work won the award for Best Innovation for Social Outcomes at last week's Northland Health and Social Innovation awards at Forum North.

Their efforts were judged the best of 12 nominations in their category. The initiative involved a great deal of professional development and Statham has implemented "zones of regulation" throughout Ruakākā School – the zones concept is designed to help students gain self-regulating skills.

Alzheimers remembrance day

Alzheimers Northland will launch a floating flower beach ceremony to remember and celebrate the life of loved family members this December.

Anyone wishing to remember their loved ones at this time of year can head to Ruakākā Beach at 3pm on December 9 for a short ceremony with readings and music, followed by launching the flowers.

The ceremony is open to anyone who wants a meaningful way to remember their loved ones at the time of year when they are most missed. If you are unable to be at the ceremony you can dedicate a flower by making a donation to Alzheimers Northland via the online form at www.alzheimersnorthland.org.nz/floating-bye or email hannah.hunter@alzheimers.org.nz or call 021 174 9760.

Head shave fundraiser

Helen's Head Shave is on this Saturday at Waipū's Caledonian Hall, 1pm to 3pm. Sian and Briar McGregor, along with a few friends, will have their heads shaved at this Breast Cancer Foundation NZ fundraiser in memory of their mother Helen who died 15 years ago after battling breast cancer.

The girls hope to raise money to help other families dealing with the disease. Live entertainment, including the shave, and refreshments available. If you can't make it to the event, you can still donate through via Helen's Head Shave on the givealittle New Zealand page.

Have a go at golf

Waipū Golf Club is holding a "Bubbles and Bash Partee" fun golf taster day for women, 10am to 2pm on November 27. For $10 you can enjoy a glass of bubbles, coaching with top Northland golfer Kylie Jacoby, play a couple of holes, hit at the driving range, a platter lunch and bubbles, and a display of golf fashion. So if you'd like to have a go at golf, bring some friends or come alone. Book and pay at the golf shop or call 09 432 0259 or email waipu@golf.co.nz

Car boot sale at Ruakākā Recreation Centre

Ruakākā Recreation Centre is holding a car boot sale from 9am on December 1. If the weather is fine it will be outside in the carpark, otherwise upstairs in the centre's function hall. There will also be a sausage sizzle, mussel fritters and tea and coffee. To book a stall, call 432 7962 or email ruakakarec@xtra.co.nz

Last call for citizen nominations

Nominations for the 2018 Ruakākā Citizen of the Year close tomorrow. If you know someone doing good deeds in the Ruakākā or One Tree Point communities, pick up a nomination form from the Ruakaka Library and make sure their good work is recognised. The awards ceremony is at the Two Birds Cafe on November 30 at 2pm.

■ Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Northern Advocate readers.