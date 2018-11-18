Celebration, many thank-yous and stories were shared at a Whangārei function on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Northland Rescue Helicopter service.

Since November 17, 1988, rescue teams have flown 20,000 patients. Last year 901 patients were flown and so far this year 819 patients have been flown to hospitals.

The service flies sometimes several times a day across the wider region from Kaitaia to Auckland. Northern Advocate chief reporter John Stone was there on Friday as the vital service's supporters celebrated.