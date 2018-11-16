Iron Maori hosts several competitions throughout the year to raise awareness and encourage physical activity.

The most recent races were held in Napier in early November and were open to everyone.

Māori Public Health Unit of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua have taken a roopu to this event on two occasions and an invitation was sent to local Te Ha Oranga staff to expand that group of participants for this year.

The organisation took up the offer because they felt that it was a great way to get whanau moving in a safe and inclusive space.

"As an iwi health organisation, we believe this kaupapa creates an opportunity for people to create healthy lifestyle choice for themselves and their whānau" says Alexa Forrest-Pain, a spokeswoman for Te Ha Oranga.

It was a successful few days with many of their organisation and whanau participating in the range of events; Five teams completed the Quarter Iron Maori event - 1km swim, 45km cycle and 10.5km run; three people finished solo events and a number of kaumātua completed their unique race too.

"The kaumātua event is an important opportunity to provide a space for Kaumātua to be champions of wellbeing, to contribute being exemplars of leadership to their whānau and for everyone to celebrate the taonga that are our kaumātua".

Local Kaumatua enjoying the festivities at the Iron Maori event in Napier.

In addition to receiving a medal of participation and attendees feeling "treasured", "accomplished" and inspired", there was several more successes of the trip, says Forrest-Pain.

Whaea Martha Nathan won a new bike for being the oldest participant; kaumātua who had attended before were bettering their previous distances and "five of our kuia went straight past the marshals at the end of the course and kept walking, completing a 5km hikoi"!

With the values of whanaungatanga, manaakitanga and aroha at the heart of the project, the participants found the experience overwhelmingly positive, with many hoping to return next year.

Should anyone wish to be part of this, contact the Te Ha Staff at the Dargaville Hospital or follow the Iron Maori competitions on their Facebook page.

Dog training to help kiwi

Aversion training teaches dogs not to attack native kiwi through electric shock collars and negative reinforcement.

It originated because there was an obvious decline of numbers and organisers hope that by dogs being taught not to kill or attack these animals, there will be a restoration of the population.

A local session will be hosted at the campground in Waipoua Forest on November 18, where people will be educated about the necessary conservation of the kiwi and the dogs themselves will be trained with this targeted intervention.

To ensure consistency of the dogs' behaviour over time, owners' and dogs' details are recorded and they are invited to come back after the day session to check how their dog responds on future days.

Many dogs learn fast to avoid this 'shock' and therefore avoid the kiwi, but some dogs need more education.

Kaitiaki Kiwi is hosting the event with the help of the Department of Conservation and local iwi Te Roroa.

Anyone wanting to book can contact Tom or Karina on 021 120 259

Bike skills for kids

Dargaville children learning the best way to handle their corners from NZ champion Sadie Parker.

Sadie Parker represented New Zealand in the 2002 Commonwealth Games and World Championships from 1995 to 2004.

She has coached teams for the Oceania Games, Youth Commonwealth and World Championships and this week she shared some of her knowledge with Dargaville youth at Selwyn Park on Tuesday, the teachers' strike day.

Using that day off, Parker taught about a dozen kids about braking, handling corners and good body positions for riding well.

Jumping skills were one of the favourite topics she noticed, along with a desire for a dedicated trail instead of the current "urban obstacles" that children currently practise around.

Parker became even more interested in cycling ironically after an accident when she was knocked off her bike.

The driver whose door opened, was also a cyclist and replaced her damaged bicycle.

This brand new mountain bike led her on a tour of South Island and after that there was no stopping her.

Most recently she moved to Dargaville from Mangawhai and opened her business "Time to", which stocks a variety of bikes and cycling gear including electric bikes.

"We can't believe how friendly and supportive everybody in Dargaville is towards our business and passion for cycling" and this in conjunction with a "well-resourced town" with "great sporting clubs and facilities" enticed her to make the move to the Kaipara.

Her love of the sport will continue at the mountain bike park in Whangarei on November 26 and any more information about her services and this upcoming event can be found on her Facebook page or in her shop on Normanby St, Dargaville.