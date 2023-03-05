Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

ArtBeat: Thousands flock to Whangārei’s biggest free interactive arts festival

Northern Advocate
Quick Read
Jacqueline Marie and Theresa Fanene, from Yoga On by Jac, give a yoga demonstration at ArtBeat, in Whangārei on Saturday.

Jacqueline Marie and Theresa Fanene, from Yoga On by Jac, give a yoga demonstration at ArtBeat, in Whangārei on Saturday.

Sunshine and great art, what more could people want?

Well it seems it was plenty of entertainment for the thousands who thronged to Whangārei’s Cafler Park on Saturday for the latest ArtBeat event.

Artbeat is Whangārei’s biggest free interactive arts festival and was held again on Saturday.

A key component of ArtBeat, which has been an annual event for the past 25 years, is the Interactive Zone, which has at least 10 free interactive art activities for kids and families to participate in.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Northern Advocate Photographer Michael Cunningham went along to soak up the atmosphere.

Georgia Green and Sara O'Dwyer, from Whangārei, enjoy the ride at ArtBeat, in Cafler Park.
Georgia Green and Sara O'Dwyer, from Whangārei, enjoy the ride at ArtBeat, in Cafler Park.
Musicians entertain the crowds at ArtBeat on Saturday.
Musicians entertain the crowds at ArtBeat on Saturday.
Mermaid Bait band cruised though Cafler Park for the ArtBeat attendees on Saturday.
Mermaid Bait band cruised though Cafler Park for the ArtBeat attendees on Saturday.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate