Jacqueline Marie and Theresa Fanene, from Yoga On by Jac, give a yoga demonstration at ArtBeat, in Whangārei on Saturday.

Sunshine and great art, what more could people want?

Well it seems it was plenty of entertainment for the thousands who thronged to Whangārei’s Cafler Park on Saturday for the latest ArtBeat event.

Artbeat is Whangārei’s biggest free interactive arts festival and was held again on Saturday.

A key component of ArtBeat, which has been an annual event for the past 25 years, is the Interactive Zone, which has at least 10 free interactive art activities for kids and families to participate in.

Northern Advocate Photographer Michael Cunningham went along to soak up the atmosphere.

Georgia Green and Sara O'Dwyer, from Whangārei, enjoy the ride at ArtBeat, in Cafler Park.

Musicians entertain the crowds at ArtBeat on Saturday.