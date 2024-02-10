Police got a bit too close to the action in Whangārei on Friday night, arresting one man.

Police officers didn’t have to travel too far to find an offender in Whangārei after a police car was involved in a head-on crash on Friday night.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and driving-related offences, following the incident near the Mobil petrol station on Walton St.

The incident began at about 8.20pm when a man was observed allegedly assaulting a woman and getting into the driver’s seat, as the woman got out of the car and on to the forecourt.

The man allegedly accelerated to leave, ramming into a police vehicle arriving at the scene.

Police said fortunately no one was injured in the collision and the man was taken into custody.

The 31-year-old is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Monday.