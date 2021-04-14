Aotearoa Surf Film Festival rides into Northland

Kehu Butler stars in 'Made In Aotearoa', one of three feature films screening at this year's Aotearoa Surf Film Festival. Photo / Red Bull Content Pool - Scott Sinton

Wave riders from throughout Te Tai Tokerau will be swapping board wax for popcorn tonight, as the Aotearoa Surf Film Festival (ASFF) rides into town again.

Now in its ninth year, the ASFF has cemented itself as a fan favourite on the local film festival circuit, often packing out theatres with those keen to see some of the best surf films on offer from both here and abroad.

The festival celebrates the best of surf culture and the connection surfers have with their environment through a curated selection of surf features, documentaries, and short films.

This year's selection includes three features and a selection of films from the ASFF short film competition. 'Made In Aotearoa', directed by Andy Deere, follows the journey of rising star and Mount Maunganui native Kehu Butler.

The Red Bull athlete takes viewers on a journey through Aotearoa's surfing past, present, and future, revealing a country and culture deeply rooted in wave riding and rich with unique characters.

'Enfer & Paradis' goes behind the scenes of the first mixed surfing world championships in a small Portuguese fishing village, while 'Riss' follows legendary American surfer Carissa Moore around the 2019 World Surf League Championship Tour season as she faces all the ups and downs of competitive surfing.

A selection of short films will precede each session. Attendees can expect a curated selection of shorts spanning Indonesia, Spain, New Zealand, and Australia.

Coincidentally, New Zealand's eight annual Logger Heads surf competition takes place at Mangawhai on Saturday.

The competition celebrates the 'granddaddy' of surfing, the log surfboard.

Traditionally an unrefined piece of redwood with one fin and no rocker, logs are usually heavier, thicker, and wider than the average longboard.

With a full card throughout every division, the day is sure to be packed full of excitement and hanging toes.

The Whangārei edition of this year's ASFF will be held at One One Six in Whangārei, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets are available online and will be available for purchase at the door too, if not sold out prior.