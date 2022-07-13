Northlanders are being advised to avoid going out as a heavy rain warning and strong wind watch has been issued for the region. Photo / NZME

Another band of rain falling in Northland maybe a dampener during the school holidays but the good news is it will move through swiftly in time for more settled conditions this weekend.

MetService has issued a series of Severe Weather Watches and Warnings stretching from Northland to Gisborne.

The weather forecaster has issued an orange heavy rain warning and strong wind watch for Northland.

A low pressure system from the north is bringing more rain and strong winds to Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty and many of these areas have already recorded more than their average July rainfall.

Civil Defence Northland said from noon today until 3am tomorrow, MetService is forecasting 50mm to 70mm of rain in Northland with peak rates of 10mm to 15mm per hour expected.

"With this coming on top of recent heavy rain, streams and rivers may rise rapidly. So, please take care on the roads this afternoon, look out for surface flooding and slips, and avoid going out if you can."

However, MetService meteorologist John Law said this system would move through swiftly and would not impact as large an area as the systems seen earlier in the week but sodden areas could be in for more slips and readily pooling water.

He said more settled weather was in store for much of New Zealand, including Northland, this weekend compared to the recent active weather.

"There will still be some showers about, especially in the west of the North Island and in the Far South, but there should be plenty of dry weather in store this weekend. The exception being the West Coast of the South Island, which is likely to see another round of rain from Sunday."

For parents and children looking out for dry weather for the final week of the school holidays next week, Law said: "For the North Island, it is the start of the week that looks best if you are planning to head outside, while for the South Island it will be the second half which should give you the opportunity to get out and enjoy some wintry sunshine."

During the last band of rain earlier this week, Kerikeri recorded 106.8mm— the highest rainfall in Northland overnight on Monday and up to 2pm on Tuesday.

Marsden Point and Kaeo recorded the highest wind gusts of 135km/h.

A number of roads throughout the region were closed on Tuesday due to crashes and flooding.

More than 1000 Northlanders were without power for periods, as bad weather caused multiple power outages across the region.

Peria, Mangonui, Maromaku and Maungatapere were among the areas affected by power cuts.