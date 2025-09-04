Advertisement
Animal rescuers slam culture of chaining dogs in Northland as new regulations announced

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Bay of Islands Animal Rescue founder Summer Johnson says dogs are neglected in Northland and many are attached to chains their whole lives.

Northland animal rescuers have slammed an “ugly” culture where dogs spend their lives chained or confined to kennels in grisly conditions.

Minister for Agriculture Andrew Hoggard announced the prolonged tethering of dogs would be banned.

From September 25, dogs cannot be tethered by a rope, line or chain attached

