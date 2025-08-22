Advertisement
Angel Riley: Officer charged with dangerous driving causing teen’s death faces Whangārei court

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The policeman charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Whangārei teen Angel Riley appeared in court via an audio-visual link. Photos / Brodie Stone, supplied

The police officer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Whangārei teen Angel Riley has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The 17-year-old died in a crash on December 22, 2023.

The officer, known only as “Officer A”, allegedly followed Riley in his highway patrol vehicle.

The case was

