Hughes asked for interim name suppression until a case review hearing on October 9.

Judge Keith de Ridder requested that those responsible for any online comments “cease immediately”, or they could put the trial at risk.

Riley’s mother, Mahlee Munroe, was among at least 15 whānau and friends sitting in the public gallery.

Sporting a jersey with sequins in the form of angel wings, Munroe told the Northern Advocate it had been a long road to get to this point.

The family were told the charge was pending in June, with the charge of dangerous driving causing death officially laid last month.

Those in court today all played a part in Angel’s upbringing, she said.

“Angel was such a beautiful girl, I had to share her with everyone.”

Some had travelled from Auckland and Kaitāia for the hearing.

If found guilty, Officer A faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Hughes said her client was eager to see the matter progress to trial as soon as possible.

Officer A showed limited emotion through an audio-visual link where he appeared to be dressed in a suit, sitting in a vehicle.

He elected a trial by jury and was remanded on bail until his next appearance.

