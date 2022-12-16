Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Court ruling paves way for new no-take areas, commercial fishing ban

By
5 mins to read
Commercial fish harvesting methods such as bottom trawling and purse seining will be banned to a depth of 100m around Cape Brett. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Commercial fish harvesting methods such as bottom trawling and purse seining will be banned to a depth of 100m around Cape Brett. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A ground-breaking Environment Court decision has created two new no-take fishing areas in Northland waters and banned the most damaging forms of commercial fishing from the seas around Cape Brett.

The court ruling means all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate