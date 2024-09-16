The pair have been charged with multiple charges of kidnapping relating to three victims, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery, failing to stop and possession of methamphetamine.

Police officers were running a checkpoint on Riverside Drive in Whangārei on August 24 at 10.50pm when a man jumped out of a car and raised concerns.

Police spoke with the driver, who was arrested, and his passenger before turning their focus to a home on Eureka Pl, Parihaka, where two more people were allegedly being held against their will.

A significant operation involving the Armed Offenders Squad, Police Negotiation Team and Criminal Investigation Branch was launched. The address was kept under observation while an armed response was prepared.

About midnight, a vehicle was seen leaving the address, running over road spikes laid in advance.

The vehicle was pursued and allegedly continued at speed, before stopping at a car park in the city, where Paratawas taken into custody.

The pair appeared before Judge Philip Rzepecky and were remanded in custody to reappear in November.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











