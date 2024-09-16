Advertisement
Alleged Whangārei kidnappers named as they head to trial

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police operation uncovered a kidnapping on Riverside Drive, leading to arrests of two men. Photo / NZME

Two men allegedly involved in a kidnapping that was uncovered after their car was pulled over in a routine breath test have been named.

The men appeared via audio-visual link from Northland Regional Corrections Facility on Monday, entered not-guilty pleas to all charges, and elected a trial by jury.

They are Tukaiaia Parata, 22, of Raumanga and Blade Herbert, 31, of Edgecumbe.

The pair have been charged with multiple charges of kidnapping relating to three victims, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery, failing to stop and possession of methamphetamine.

Police officers were running a checkpoint on Riverside Drive in Whangārei on August 24 at 10.50pm when a man jumped out of a car and raised concerns.

Police spoke with the driver, who was arrested, and his passenger before turning their focus to a home on Eureka Pl, Parihaka, where two more people were allegedly being held against their will.

A significant operation involving the Armed Offenders Squad, Police Negotiation Team and Criminal Investigation Branch was launched. The address was kept under observation while an armed response was prepared.

About midnight, a vehicle was seen leaving the address, running over road spikes laid in advance.

The vehicle was pursued and allegedly continued at speed, before stopping at a car park in the city, where Paratawas taken into custody.

The pair appeared before Judge Philip Rzepecky and were remanded in custody to reappear in November.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.




