Alleged road rage attack follows Kerikeri crash

Mid North police are investigating a serious road rage incident on Waipapa Rd, near Kerikeri, on Friday afternoon. Photo / NZME

Mid North police are investigating a serious road rage incident on Waipapa Rd, near Kerikeri, on Friday afternoon. Photo / NZME





Three people were injured in a serious road rage incident near Kerikeri involving a crash followed by an alleged assault on one of the drivers.

The incident occurred about 1.20pm on Friday on Waipapa Rd as the vehicles, a Regent Training Centre van and a BMW car, were travelling west.

It is thought the vehicles collided after one tried to pass the other.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, said the van came to rest on its side while the car ended up on its roof.

Both drivers suffered moderate injuries while one of the eight students in the van sustained a minor injury to one finger.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated, Robinson said.

Following the crash, there was an altercation between the two parties involved.

It was alleged some of the students from the van assaulted the driver and sole occupant of the car, adding to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Police had recovered a hammer and were investigating how that had been used in the incident.

There were reports one of the occupants of the van had used it to further damage the other vehicle.

Robinson said no charges had been laid as yet because the priority at the time was clearing the road and ensuring the well-being of the injured drivers.

Both were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital for treatment.

Police knew the identities of everyone involved, he said.