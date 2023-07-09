More than 100 people turned out to celebrate the restoration and official opening of Ahipara's Te Whare Tapu o Keremeneta - St Clements Māori Anglican Church.

More than 100 people turned out to celebrate the restoration and official opening of Ahipara's Te Whare Tapu o Keremeneta - St Clements Māori Anglican Church.

After years of faith, hard work and fundraising, an iconic Far North church has re-opened its doors after being restored to its former glory.

A special rededication ceremony and pōwhiri for Ahipara’s Te Whare Tapu o Keremeneta - St Clements Māori Anglican Church welcomed parish members, the Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau Right Reverend Kitohi Pikaahu, Te Rarawa kaumātua and special guests from around the rohe [region] to celebrate the restoration and re-opening of the historical church on Roma Rd.

Restoration committee chairman and Te Rarawa kaumātua John Paitai said the journey getting to this point had been long, but he was thrilled to see the church up and running again.

“It was truly a memorable and joyous occasion, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to each and every [person] who dedicated their time and efforts to make this restoration project a resounding success,” Paitai said.

“Their unwavering commitment and passion for preserving our church’s heritage is truly inspiring.”

Following the rededication, the congregation moved to Korou Kore Marae for mihimihi [formal greetings] and lunch.

Paitai said he wanted to thank all the volunteers, artisans and professionals who lent their expertise and worked tirelessly to breathe new life into their beloved sanctuary.

“We are forever indebted to you,” he said.

“We also want to express our gratitude to the local community, businesses and organisations that supported us along the way, with special mention to Rob Bennie and his team from Kiwi Carpentry.

“We look forward to the 150th celebration in August next year.”

Restoration committee chairman John Paitai inside the restored St Clements Church with Brenda Howell, who came all the way from Hamilton to attend the service.

Te Whare Tapu o Keremeneta - St Clements Māori Anglican Church was first opened in August 1874 by Anglican Kaitāia mission founder Reverend Joseph Matthews at the behest of chief Hare Nepia Te Morenga.

Matthews’ son Richard gave the first sermon at St Clements and the church was paid for and built - under the guidance of Richard Matthews - by the local Māori community, led by tūpuna Inoka Tutangiora, Rapata Wharawhara, Kihirini Te Morenga and Te Rarawa kaumātua Mehana Nehemia Te Rau Karora.

The urupā [cemetery] surrounding St Clements was named Pukemiro after the hill the church is built upon.

Extra land was later provided as Pukemiro reached capacity and the new urupā was named Hiruharama Hou.

Like many local Māori, former Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa chairman and Ahipara chief Haami Piripi has a long history with Te Whare Tapu o Keremeneta - St Clements Church.

He explained how his ancestor was named after the church and how religion had acted as a leveller between Māori and Europeans at the time.

Piripi said his father had also been an avid churchgoer, which meant he grew up spending each Sunday at church and was eventually given the role of bell-ringer.

“It was a very deep and empowering event for the community and like a re-enactment of our older days as we went through the uruuruwhenua process [connecting to land] before getting to the church front door, where religion takes over,” Piripi said.

“Coming together to commemorate that day was a big deal for us, not just as Māori, but as churchgoers, community members, and historically, as this was the main arena where our leadership used to hold hui.

“As part of that process, people began to appreciate their own ancestors and how they are related to each other and to religion.”

Haami Piripi at the opening of Te Whare Tapu o Keremeneta- St Clement’s Māori Anglican Church.

Piripi recalled how he also was present at the church’s first refurbishment and the brilliant colours used at the time.

He said local painter Bill Jobe’s decision to use colour had not sat well with everyone, but represented the wairua of the local people and land.

“He was a bit of an eccentric guy, so when he painted the inside of the church with all those beautiful pastels, it was very unique and controversial amongst parishioners,” Piripi said.

“Those colours lived on though and were an expression of our community, who are not afraid to speak out with softness.”

Since its inception, St Clements Church has grown to become a community asset, a significant Te Rarawa site and a Category Two listed Heritage building.

The most recent restoration project began after a 2015 structural engineer’s report identified $350,000 worth of repair costs.

This later increased to $644,000 in 2020 following an updated condition report and jumped again to $720,000 due to Covid-19.

Holy Communion is held every Sunday at 9am and is conducted bilingually in Māori and English.

The total costs included repairs to the roof, windows, interior and exterior of the church.

A rededication booklet was also produced to mark the opening of the church.

Anyone interested in obtaining a digital copy can contact John Paitai by email at: john.paitai@gmail.com.