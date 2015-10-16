A Whangarei policeman was accused of punching a prisoner up to 10 times in the back of a police car.

A Whangarei policeman accused of punching a prisoner up to 10 times in the back of a police car will learn his fate in a month, after a judge reserved his decision in the case.

Police officer Richard Soper, 38, is on trial in the Whangarei District Court charged with the assault of Wiremu Henare, now aged 18, on August 27, last year. Soper has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On the night of August 27, last year, Henare and an associate went to an elderly woman’s home in Maunu and Henare hit the 68-year-old woman several times with her walking stick before stealing her Audi. When police tried to stop him, he took off, reaching speeds of up to 160km/h before the car crashed at One Tree Point after he failed to take a left turn at speed. Henare alleges that Soper punched him up to 10 times in the back of the police car while on the way back to Whangarei following his arrest.

Yesterday Soper denied punching Henare at all, but did admit he pushed Henare’s face in the back of the car as the prisoner had pushed his face into the officer’s face. He also said he swore at Henare and threatened to give him an infringement notice if he continued to undo his seatbelt. Soper also said he was disgusted at Henare’s earlier behaviour in hitting the elderly lady with her walking stick during the home invasion.

Soper also denied that he had told a female police officer shortly after getting Henare back to Whangarei police station that he had “smashed him.”