After turning 75 and moving to the Far North to ‘retire’, winemaker Richard Guthrey instead decided to get into the hospitality industry for the first time, and has now opened the Remarkable Cafe and Seafood Restaurant in Mangōnui, which he says brings fine dining to the Far North at affordable prices. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Most people would take hitting 75 after a lengthy career as an award-winning winemaker as a sign it was time to retire.

But after turning 75 and moving to the Far North to ‘retire’, winemaker Richard Guthrey instead decided to get into the hospitality industry for the first time - a little bit by accident.

Now Guthrey has opened the Remarkable Cafe and Seafood Restaurant in Mangōnui, which he says brings fine dining to the Far North at affordable prices.

The restaurant will feature the wines he made at his Remarkable Wines cellar in Bannockburn, Cromwell, and he has 20 pallets of them in stock, so that’s reduced his initial expense with regard to setting the eatery up.

“When I reached 75, I thought it was time to retire and sell the home and the vineyard, but keep the winemaking business - and this is the retirement,” he said of the new restaurant.

"I bought a property at Totara North. I have a boat and intended to spend all my time fishing and playing golf.

Richard Guthrey outside the Remarkable Cafe and Seafood Restaurant in Mangōnui. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

“But I came to Mangōnui one day and went to the Little Kitchen cafe for breakfast, which was excellent.”

He later saw the place was for sale in a real estate agent’s window - then when he returned home, thought it might be a good idea to buy it.

“I had been interested in promoting my wines and thought, ‘Why not buy the cafe and turn it into a place that’s open all day (as a cafe in the morning and afternoon, then the fine-dining restaurant at night)? And I can open a largely seafood restaurant - with mainly locally sourced seafood and fish - that can also promote my award-winning wines’.”

So he did the due diligence, bought the business and went about understanding how it should run - after all, this ws his first experience in the hospitality industry.

“I am an accidental cafe owner. No, I didn’t really buy the Little Kitchen cafe in Mangōnui by accident... perhaps by chance is more accurate. It’s actually pretty exciting.

"I’m actually a winemaker and viticulturist, having spent the past 15 years living and working in my own vineyard and boutique winery in Bannockburn, Central Otago. It was hard work and long hours - up to 10 hours a day and seven days a week for most of the year."

Guthrey had holidayed in Northland previously and grew to love the warm climate, the lovely beaches and the great fishing.

“Also, I have historical roots in Northland. My father was born in Rawene and was descended from James Reddy Clendon and his second wife, Jane Takatowi Clendon, the daughter of Te Whata, a rangatira of Mangamuka,” he said.

“I am struck by the natural beauty of the Far North, with its green pastures, native bush and amazing bird life - such a contrast from Central Otago, much of which features more grapevines than trees and is now covered in snow.”

He said making the transition from the establishment being a daytime cafe to a cafe and restaurant was quite a challenge, involving a complete refurbishment of the historic original post office, which was built in 1904, and upgrading kitchen appliances, as well as recruiting and training new staff.

While primarily a seafood restaurant, it will also have meat and vegetarian dishes.