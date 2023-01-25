Wish 4 Fish helps people with physical disabilities or mental illness get out on the water. Photos / Supplied.

Wish 4 Fish helps people with physical disabilities or mental illness get out on the water. Photos / Supplied.

The one-of-a-kind accessible fishing boat Wish 4 Fish is returning to Northland waters this year.

Parafed Northland coordinator Sharon Carroll said the reaction to the event last year was phenomenal and she’s glad to see it back.

“For us having it come back to Northland is amazing,

“It’s raising that bar... and raising awareness about accessibility, something some of us take for granted.”

Carroll said the boat offers a fantastic time out at sea for those who may never get the chance otherwise to have a boat trip.

Making the adjustments to create more accessible infrastructure is all it takes to give the whole community the same opportunities and experiences, Carroll said.

“It’s no different, sometimes you just need the tools or resources.”

There will be four boat charters in Northland, two charters for those looking to try fishing and get out onto the water, as well as two days of competition fishing.

The boat is the culmination of a long-time dream of Bryce Dinneen, a tetraplegic whose passion for fishing inspired him to build a boat accessible for people with disabilities and illnesses.

According to the Wish 4 Fish website, the boat is a Roger Hill custom-designed 18m alloy high displacement cat powered by twin marine diesel engines.

It is designed with wheelchair users in mind, with a specially designed loading system and an onboard wheelchair lift.

Northlander Mere Patira described her trip last year on the boat as “a dream” and can’t wait to go out to sea again.

“For me, I grew up going out fishing and so I hadn’t been on a boat for a good 10 years before Wish 4 Fish,” Patira said.

“I had an accident, so I’m in a powerchair out in the community, just being able to roll on the boat was really amazing.”

Patira said a highlight of the trip was the glass lift, big enough for a mobility chair, that travels up to the captain’s deck.

“The smell of sea air and the wind in your hair... it’s just a fantastic feeling being out on the water.

“It’s just really cool, a lot of my friends went and I saw the joy on everyone’s faces.”

The boat trips are sponsored by Northpine, Trigg Construction, TLC 4u2 and Marsden Maritime Holdings.

Charter details:

Parafed Northland has four charters and three distinct types of opportunities based on the person. All trips depart and return at Marsden Cove Marina.

Wednesday, February 15 – Half Day Youth Fishing Charter – 1pm to 5.30pm.

Thursday, February 16 – Half Day Adult Fishing Charter – 10am to 2.30pm (new to fishing and casual fishing).

Thursday, February 16 – 4pm to 7pm - Gold coin donation tour of the boat during registration of the Reel Legends competition to showcase the boat and its accessibility.

Reel Legends Charters are for those who are confident that they can be out on a boat for the day and more experienced water people.

Friday, February 17 – 6am to 4pm – Reel Legends Fishing Competition Charter (followed by access to Marquee which has dining options and entertainment as part of the Reel Legends Ticket).

Saturday, February 18 - 8am to 4pm – Reel Legends Fishing Competition Charter.

More information can be found at: https://www.wish4fish.co.nz/



