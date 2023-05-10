The principal of Whangārei Boys’ High School, Karen Gilbert-Smith, has released a new statement in the wake of the Abbey Caves tragedy that has rocked the country.

Students and staff are receiving support from the Ministry of Education’s traumatic incident team as well as Victim Support after it was announced by police this morning that the young boy’s body had been located yesterday evening.

Gilbert-Smith released a second statement this afternoon, the first since the news of the boys passing went public, outlining how her “thoughts and aroha” is planted firmly with the whānau and students.

“I realise that people have lots of questions but I simply am not in a position to provide answers at this early stage out of respect for the whānau,” she said.

“Further to that, we need to allow a full and comprehensive investigation involving the NZ Police and Worksafe NZ into this tragic incident to be completed and which we will, of course, fully comply with.”

“Meantime, and as I also said yesterday, the school is continuing to operate as normal as possible and continue to focus on supporting all whānau, staff and students impacted by this event - along with the wider school community, with assistance from iwi and appropriate agencies.”

Supporting the school, staff and whānau is Ngāti Kahu o Torongare me Ngā Hapū o Whangārei, which announced this morning that a rāhui is now in place at Abbey Caves (Kiore Taretare).

The spokesperson for Ngāti Kahu o Torongare, Hūhana Lyndon, spoke to the Northern Advocate about what that means, and what happens next.

She described “many layers” of manaaki (support) that is required for all who have been impacted by the incident, particularly the whānau, as well as staff and students.

Hūhana Lyndon explains the importance of the rāhui and the "wrap around" support being offered to whānau. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It’s important from a hapū perspective to provide the cultural and spiritual support across what’s occurring,” she said.

“A rāhui has been placed upon the site, it’s a private affair in terms of the hapū, but closure is really important and we appreciate that security has been placed on site too and signage will go up from Whangārei District Council.”

She said it is important to understand the rāhui is in place to allow for cleansing, “and provide a clear pathway for our tamaiti (child) to be laid to rest without intrusion.”

Lyndon said relevant meetings will also take place in order to avoid a second tragedy such as this.

“How can we prevent this from taking place in the future and what safety provisions are needed, what are the learnings, and what can we do as hapu, community, council and others to ensure that we don’t lose another in this way.”

She said they have been providing support to the school today as students and staff began their day despite the raw incident very much at the forefront.

“This morning at 7.30 kaumatua rolled out from the marae to come down and be with the school and undertake the support required across staff meetings, assembly with the boys and that type of mahi.”

Lyndon explained that given the strikes that will be occurring tomorrow, a plan is being put in place for the days ahead. She said once all the coronial processes had been completed, their boy would be returned home.

Flowers have been laid at Whangārei Boys' High School in the wake of the Abbey Caves tragedy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Lyndon also extended her thoughts to Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith who has recently come under fire for allowing the trip to occur.

“We mihi to her at this very hard time but ultimately it is a korowai (cloak) of aroha that we need to wrap around the school, the community at large as well as the whanau.”

Inquiries from the hapū began yesterday after hearing that students from Whangārei Boys’ High School were trapped in a cave after the school trip went awry.

“It was at that time that we made inquiries because Abbey Cave’s is in our rohe (area).”

When it became known that one student was still missing, Lyndon explained that a group from the marae headed over.

“Our elders provided karakia and mihi to the whānau but also to the staff, the many staff that were on site because it was a busy place and there were many moving parts at the time.”

“It was important to go, to listen, to hear and offer that mihi aroha to the whānau.”

Lyndon said upon receiving the call that he had been found, there was a sense of grief, but also relief.

“Ultimately in knowing that he had been retrieved and had come forth, it felt good, because at least you have our mokopuna back.”

“Upon our arrival, we found him and his whānau and all the support services just wrapped around.”

Lyndon said the main focus is “crisis support” and the ability to talk and provide manaaki for those who’ve been deeply affected.

Posts extending their thoughts to the whānau continue to crowd Facebook, and a givealittle page has been set up, with an incredible $16,400 donated as of 1.30pm, just over three hours after the page went live.