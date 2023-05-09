Some of the participants in this year’s 90 More Miles challenge, where participants had to run, walk or skip the length of Ninety Mile Beach for charity.

Whangārei’s North Haven Hospice is more than $27,000 better off thanks to people walking, running or skipping the length of Ninety Mile Beach in a charity fundraiser.

For the past four years, Classic Builders in Northland has been running the 90 More Miles challenge, in which participants run, walk or skip the length of Ninety Mile Beach completing 88km (despite the name, Ninety Mile Beach is about 55 miles or 88km long) over the 31 days in March. The miles could be completed anywhere — local walking tracks, at the gym, during lunchtime strolls — it is up to participants to choose their preferred mode.

This year the Classic Builders team in Northland managed to rally more than 73 participants, raising $27,710 for North Haven Hospice.

Hospice representative Lyn Cheyne said the fundraising can have a significant impact on the hospice.

“We are really humbled and appreciative of the fantastic efforts and donations from all that took part in the 90 More Miles Challenge. We’ll use the funds raised to purchase specialist patient equipment,’’ Cheyne said.

“An example is a new shower chair that is padded, has sufficient neck support, and can recline. It may seem simple, but this will allow people not normally able to get to or use a shower safely, and have been limited to a bed sponge bath, actually have the pampering and security to have a shower. We can’t thank Classic Builders enough for choosing North Haven Hospice as their charity this year.”

Classic Builders regional manager Scott Coutts was proud of the team’s efforts and, given the economic challenges many people are facing, was blown away by the amount raised.

‘’We couldn’t have done this without the support of our amazing community who whole heartily back the challenge, going out of their way to run raffles, organise group walks, movie nights and support one another to finish the 88km, and sometimes more,’’ Coutts said.