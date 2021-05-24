60 creative talents collaborate under one Northland roof

The eclectic artists are combining their talents and mediums to turn out unique pieces this week.

What do you get when you combine a large assortment of creative talents under one roof for a week?

Around 200 unique art pieces crafted amid blossoming friendships which members of the public can witness in action.

CollaboratioNZ is a week-long biennial camp at Whangārei Heads for artists, both national and international, usually occurring in March. This year, however, due to the Covid scare earlier in the year, it was postponed until May and involves only two international artists, both hailing from Australia.

CollaboratioNZ Charitable Trust member and ceramist Rod Cunliffe said they count themselves lucky to still be holding the event.

"We are feeling very grateful," he said from the bustling Manaia Baptist Camp hub at McGregor Bay yesterday.

Artists of all ages using eclectic mediums gather at the venue, situated in an inspirational setting under Manaia, to share and explore new skills while collaborating to turn out unexpected pieces to be auctioned at the end of the week.

Robust tents were erected for the artists with inspirational views over Whangārei Heads by day.

Cunliffe said, upon arrival to the camp on Friday night, artists introduced themselves and explained what they do and they could then approach each other with ideas for collaboration.

"It snowballs over a cup of coffee. We're all cocooned in the same environment and it's like an amino acid in a bed of ideas which germinates."

Today is an open day where people can watch the artists at work and witness their creative thoughts come to life.

Whangārei jeweller and chairman of the trust Steve Haywood said the event is incredibly inspiring for the artists involved and often their work following CollaboratioNZ evolves to a new level.

"There's been some extremely strong partnerships come out of this, as well as lifelong friendships and it's a spring board for the youngsters."

He added that CollaboratioNZ have a kaupapa (principle) of largely using upcycled materials.

Artists use largely up-cycled materials.

The first CollaboratioNZ was held in 1997 and this is the 12th event, last time attracting around 80 artists from as far afield as France, England and Canada. With the absence of international artists, this year's had around 60 new and young to "resilient old-timers" from both the North and South Islands with around 80 per cent Northlanders.

"We are lucky to have two from Australia, thanks to the transtasman bubble, including a high-quality metal worker."

The event involves multi-media artists entwining their skills in wood, steel, fibre weaving, glass, metal, furniture, bone, leather, paint, textiles, print, stone, leather, silver, gold, electronics, jewellery, wood carving and turning and digital. Over the week they work together from 7am to 10pm to produce around 200 unique pieces which go for auction on Saturday. The no-reserve auction will be held at Forum North with a preview and silent auction, accompanied by live music from 11am to 1pm, followed by a live auction beginning at 1pm. The artists will be present to chat about the inspiration behind each piece. Funds raised from the auction are used to pay for expenses of the next event.

Today's open day is from 10am-3pm onsite at the Manaia Baptist Camp, McDonald Rd, Whangārei Heads.