Over 200 exhibits were displayed at Forum North for the Central Northland Science Fair. Photo / Tania Whyte

The talent and dedication of Northland students has been on display this week at Forum North, and the quality of the 256 exhibits left judges struggling to pick clear winners.

The Central Northland Science Fair has been running for 45 years, and across Te Tai Tokerau, approximately 3000 students worked on science fair projects this year.

Around 340 students were the brains behind this year’s exhibit finalists, chosen for display at the fair.

Chairman Allister Gilbert said Tuesday’s judging panel had trouble picking winners due to the “stunning” quality of this year’s work.

“The quality of the exhibits is back to pre-Covid levels, if not higher,” he said.

Allister Gilbert and Andrew Boorer walk among the displays. Photo / Tania Whyte

“We’ve had judges that have been around for a long time coming back and going, ‘This is a peg up’.”

Gilbert said in past years it has been easy to pick winners, but this year was a struggle. There were 55 judges involved in this year’s fair from a range of businesses - made up of mostly scientists and engineers.

The hard work of participants was on display throughout the week until Thursday evening. Whānau from far and wide came to admire the work of their loved ones.

Graeme Gillett admires his grandson Kayden's work. Photo / Tania Whyte

Grandfather Graeme Gillet was there on Tuesday to admire his grandson’s work.

He was impressed at the calibre of work displayed at Forum North, and said events such as this are a great way for students to consider what they want to do in the future.

Having witnessed his grandson’s hard work on his project, he said the amount of exhibits highlighted the dedication of the students.

“There’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into it,” he said.

Tuesday night saw students receive official recognition for their research.

Awards were divided into age groups from Year 7 to Year 13. Within each age group, there were three categories: experimental, technology and research. There were also 16 special categories, all with separate sponsors.

Schools proudly took to social media to congratulate winners, including Whangārei Boys’ High School, which had 14 winners.

Mika Lumbera of Whangārei Girls’ High School received two major awards for her work ‘Measuring biodiversity in our gardens’. She received the Best Overall - Information Research and Best of Fair awards.

Mika Lumbera won an impressive Best of Fair award and the Best Overall for information research.

Whangārei Girls’ High School’s Georgia Foster and Whangārei Boys’ High School’s Mitchell Foster received the Best Overall - Technology award for their piece ‘D.I.V.A Reliever: A solution for hard-to-find veins’.

The Best Overall - Investigation award went to Tauraroa Area School’s Keira Macdonald for her work ‘Best Natural Repellent against White Flies for Banana Growth’. Macdonald also received the award for Best Year 8 Exhibit and the Best Year 8 Scientific Investigation award.

