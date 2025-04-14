“Educational activity has been taking place on this site for about 190 years – which is likely to be one of the places in the country with the longest history of continuous education, if not the longest,” Kaitāia Primary principal Brendon Morrissey said before the celebrations.

“The fact that we’re approaching almost 200 years of continuous educational activity is particularly special.”

Deputy principal Delwynne Stevenson said the birthday events were a splendid week of celebrations to mark the big occasion, with former pupils and staff attending from around the country, with more than 200 at the various happenings.

Kevin Matthews, Malcolm Matthews, Delwynne Stevenson and John Paitai were among the hundreds who attended Kaitāia Primary School’s week-long 150th-birthday celebrations.

“Having the current pupils involved meant that the celebration was in our unique Kaitāia style, which everyone who attended recognised, loved and felt immediately at home,” Stevenson said.

“For some, it was the opportunity to catch up, to recapture that sense of belonging; and for others, a healing experience.”

There were speeches from inspirational past pupils who have made their mark upon the world, locally, nationally and internationally, plus former staff and principals discussing the changes wrought by those at the top.

Bob Langford and Gill Wiki study the photo archives at Kaitāia Primary School’s 150th-birthday celebrations.

“The last word, our school-wide production finale, came from the students themselves, who did a remarkable job of demonstrating inclusivity, valuing diversity while remaining proud of their rich cultural heritage in the current day,” she said.

“We thank all who supported this community and whanau event: Te Hiku Community Board, Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, Te Pene o Te Mangai – our own Ratana Band, Kaitāia Rugby Football Club, Kaitāia RSA, PeekaBoo, Nettl, FujiXerox, Flox and the manaakitanga of our KPS board and staff and Te Rarawa Kapa Haka.‘’

The sermon for the 150th anniversary of Kaitāia Primary School was read by Dr Lynn Wytenbroek.

The oldest former pupil in attendance was Neil Olsen, who cut the school’s 150th-birthday cake with one of its newest pupils, 5-year-year Deja Leslie.

Malcolm Matthews, 96, Ken Puckey, 94, and the Edwards whanau planted a kauri grove in the grounds for the next 150 years.

Stevenson said it was wonderful to see many former staff and pupils turn out to show their support and share their memories.