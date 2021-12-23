$110m retirement village for Mangawhai is town's first

Metlifecare will invest $110m and create up to 50 full-time jobs on a new retirement village in Mangawhai on this piece of land. Photo / Supplied

Plans are afoot for the first retirement village to be built in Mangawhai, Northland's fastest growing area through an investment of about $110 million that will potentially create 50 full-time jobs.

Swedish-owned Metlifecare has bought a 13-hectare site on Sailrock Dr for the new village that will include about 160 single-level independent living units with a range of villa configurations and a 50-bed care home.

A care home with dementia wing and a full continuum of care on-site will be available.

Metlifecare said the village would feature a state-of-the-art amenity building complete with pool, gym and spa, a cafe, restaurant, bar, lounge, library and recreation spaces.

The grounds will feature a workshop with kayak storage, areas for games and exercise, an informal play area for the grand kids and a greenhouse for growing flowers, fruit and vegetables.

Metlifecare head of acquisitions Dylan Pell said the company would try and source local labour, including contractors, administration and executive staff, during the various stages of construction and running of the village.

A resource consent is expected to be lodged by mid-2022. Construction is expected to start in 2023, and it's anticipated the village be open for its first residents in 2025 and fully completed by 2029.

"We'll have about 50 full-time equivalent staff and while that sounds a lot, we'll need 24-hour staff for care homes, and 25 to 35 for maintenance, sales, and other things," Pell said.

He said land bought for the village was originally intended for residential housing development.

Metlifecare chief executive Earl Gasparich said the village would be positioned to make the most of the expansive views overlooking Mangawhai Beach to the east, and the Brynderwyn Hills to the west, so it would be highly sought after by both locals and retirees from further afield.

"Not only will this be the first retirement village in Mangawhai, but it will also include a residential aged care facility, and we know that having the care within the village will be a huge drawcard for many Mangawhai retirees."

Metlifecare has engaged with local iwi, Te Uri o Hau, as part of the early consultation process to ensure the new development will respect the cultural significance of the site and fit into its surrounding coastal environment and community.

Gasparich said the design of the village would reflect Mangawhai's natural landscape and character.

"The native sand kānuka bush located on the site will be retained, and additional planting will be introduced to enhance the local biodiversity.

"For those who are seeking an active retirement lifestyle, walking and cycling connections will be incorporated into the village design, which will seamlessly connect residents to the surrounding community amenities, including the Wood St shops, medical centre, cafes and a golf course."

"Within the village, environmentally friendly features will include solar power generation, water reducing fixtures and harvesting rainwater from the building roofs to supply the village's water needs.

"Robust composting and recycling systems will be in place to help staff and residents minimise waste," Pell said.

The development will be the latest in a string of new retirement villages in Northland, with major centres being built in Whangārei and Kerikeri.