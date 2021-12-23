Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

$110m retirement village for Mangawhai is town's first

4 minutes to read
Metlifecare will invest $110m and create up to 50 full-time jobs on a new retirement village in Mangawhai on this piece of land. Photo / Supplied

Metlifecare will invest $110m and create up to 50 full-time jobs on a new retirement village in Mangawhai on this piece of land. Photo / Supplied

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Plans are afoot for the first retirement village to be built in Mangawhai, Northland's fastest growing area through an investment of about $110 million that will potentially create 50 full-time jobs.

Swedish-owned Metlifecare has bought

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.