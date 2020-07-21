COMMENT

It was about a decade ago that Northland's first food and wine trail was originally launched. With a long history of food production in our bountiful, subtropical region, allied to beautiful surroundings and a laid-back lifestyle, it has always been a popular drawcard for those seeking a life of simpler pleasures.

The paddock-to plate-philosophy has been alive and well in Northland for many years and, when you find yourself amid the vibrant hustle of one of its many fresh-food markets, it is easy to understand why.

The rich, fertile land, surrounded by abundant and contrasting coastlines and nurtured by a relatively mild climate, provides the perfect setting for a vast range of flavour-packed produce to inspire even the most amateur of cooks.

But the whole story of Northland's delicious discoveries does not begin or end with the environment. While it plays a pivotal part, Tai Tokerau would not be the place it is without the passion and dedication of its people – generations of hard-working folk with a love of land, river, sea, and an unwavering commitment to providing beautiful produce for everyone's wellbeing and enjoyment.

And that's before you mention the "masterful makers", those who take the raw ingredients and elevate them into handcrafted products that deliver deep-felt joy in a bottle, jar, or package.

However, when I discovered the enticing Northland food story after arriving here almost six years ago, it was more of a dedicated mission rather than a case of following the well-lit signs of a thriving food and wine trail.

I'm an enthusiastic foodie and love nothing more than connecting with a place through eating and drinking the local produce. To do this here I quickly learned I needed to ask around. Research usually involved getting in the car and tracking down the recommended goods at the source of production. Once found, these have provided some of the most memorable flavour experiences of my life.

The local food journey in Northland has continued apace for me, and I have become devoted to helping expose the richness of this region, the incredible quality of the products, the passion that goes into making them and the pleasure that is felt when they are shared with others.

I might not have been a part of food scene here 10 years ago but I have heard many stories. The Northland wine industry was just coming into its own, with unique varieties and flavour profiles not found elsewhere; artisan makers were hitting their stride and getting national and international recognition.

In fact, the reputation of food and wine from this region has continued to strengthen – the region's offerings constantly win awards, and stories abound of talented food and beverage producers gaining their fair share of attention.

But where is our celebration of all this? It was a question I regularly asked during the first few years I lived here. The answer, it seemed, was that the celebration was mainly happening at home – with locals who knew exactly where to source the freshest produce and kai moana, perfectly-aged local cheeses, the fruitiest olive oil, secret-recipe sauces and the sweetest floral honey.

They would be celebrating with friends and whānau, over wood-fired barbecues, toasting with a glass of local wine or craft beer, giving thanks for the deliciousness on their doorstep.

There is a beauty in this scenario that is absolutely worth preserving, but there is also a huge appetite (pun intended!) to get out there and enjoy these local flavours at the tables of our restaurants, cafes and wineries.

As we are lucky enough to enjoy our freedom again after a relatively short but nonetheless unnerving national lockdown, there could not be a more perfect time to get involved in our first region-wide local food celebration.

Savour!NORTHLAND FEAST 2020, facilitated by Northland Inc, has challenged the chefs at restaurants and cafes all over the region to put Northland on a plate. So, for two weeks (July 18 to August 2), to mark the end of Matariki, locals and visitors alike can support local businesses in the most mouth-watering fashion.

There are so many ways the essence of Northland can be expressed and with almost 50 cafes and restaurants taking part, there is much to discover.

Is this the beginning of an annual Northland flavour celebration? We certainly hope so. Matariki encourages us to draw close, to celebrate and give thanks for the previous harvest and look ahead to a prosperous new year – all themes that are so fitting at this time and in this beautiful place we call home.

For more information about Savour!NORTHLAND FEAST 2020 visit savournorthland.nz .

• Justine Stuart is Northland's Food and Beverage Ambassador, funded by Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency.